Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya wish Lasith Malinga on his 34th birthday

On countless occasions, Malinga has single-handedly won games for his country out of hopeless situations with his accuracy, ability to soak in the pressure and deliver in times of need.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 16:48
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya wish Lasith Malinga on his 34th birthday
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Lasith Malinga has been Sri Lanka's go-to bowler for years now. In the shorter formats, especially, the fast bowler has established himself as one of the best death over specialists with his ability to bowl relentless toe-crushing yorkers with precision. 

On countless occasions, Malinga has single-handedly won games for his country out of hopeless situations with his accuracy, ability to soak in the pressure and deliver in times of need.

Malinga turns 34 on 28th August and seems to have entered the twilight of his career. 

Malinga was recalled to the Lankan outfit after two years because Sri Lankan cricket is in dire straits after the exit of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena. It is really tough to fill such big shoes, and hence the island cricket is in a downward spiral. Sri Lanka was whitewashed in the Test series and now in the ongoing 5-match One Day Internation series, India has already taken a 3-0 unassailable lead. 

The two neighbouring countries have been great competitors on the field and there is a good, healthy camaraderie among the players as well.

Malinga's IPL team Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to wish the toe-crusher.

Pandya wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever smiling king of yorkers. Wishing you a great year ahead, Mali."

Rohit tweeted, "A true match winner that every captain would love to have in his team,done it so often for his country & #MI.Happy birthday Lasith Malinga"

Being one of the best yorker specialists, Malinga has taken 299 and 89 wickets in ODI and T20I respectively.

Lasith Malinga

