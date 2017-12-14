Rohit Sharma helps Sri Lankan fan buy ticket to fly home for father's surgery

Rohit Sharma not only scores runs at a canter but also has a heart of gold, which best illustrates in the story of Mohamed Nilam. The Sri Lankan fan was visiting India to watch cricket when he got the news that his father was diagnosed with throat cancer. He had to fly back to Colombo urgently but didn't have enough money for a fresh ticket. Rohit got to know of it and paid for his travel.

The disturbing news of his father's illness reached Nilam during the third Test in Delhi. Famous Sachin Tendulkar fan Sudhir Gautam informed India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit about Nilam's situation, and the latter immediately stepped in to help, while Kohli too offered to do everything he can.

"Rohit called me to the team hotel and gave me the ticket. The surgery went well. I was disturbed when I heard about my father's health. Rohit has a big heart and he immediately arranged for my return ticket. He is a gem of a person," Nilam was quoted as saying by mid-day.

Rohit and Virat also offered to help with the surgery. Nilam thanked them for it and refused.

"When Virat bhai came to know about my father's health, he too messaged me and asked if I needed any help. I feel blessed and lucky to get so much love from Indian cricketers. They have always been very helpful in arranging match tickets whenever we come to watch them," Nilam added.