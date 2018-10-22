Rohit Sharma overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner with six 150-plus scores in ODIs

Indian opener Rohit Sharma surpassed legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as well as Australian cricketer David Warner by recording his sixth 150-plus score in ODI cricket on Sunday against the West Indies during the 1st ODI at Guwahati.

Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kohli ensured a comprehensive victory for India by a margin of 8 wickets in just 42 overs following excellent performances by the duo despite being handed a stiff target of 323 runs.

The 31-year-old opener ensured a comprehensive finish for the hosts with an unbeaten 152 which marked his 20th ODI century, smashing a six into the stands to score the winning runs.

Following his skipper, hitman @ImRo45 reaches his 20th ODI ton! It's his maiden ODI century against the West Indies! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/fZfJNTw7MO — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2018

Sharma further overhauled the "Little Master" by emerging as the faster batsman to reach the milestone of 20 ODI tons by achieving it in 183 ODIs in comparison to 197 for Tendulkar.

The 31-year-old was content to play second fiddle early on with Indian skipper Virat Kohli dominating the Windies bowling attack following the early dismissal of in-form batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli smashed 140 runs in 107 deliveries, with the duo combining to stitch a 246-run stand for the second wicket, setting another record during their mammoth chase.