Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli; becomes India's leading run scorer in T20Is

Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the country's leading run-scorer in T20Is during the Lucknow T20 against West Indies when he scored 11 runs, overtaking none other than Virat Kohli.

Sharma had accumulated 2092 runs while representing India in the T20 format and needed 11 runs to cross Kohli's tally of 2102 runs before the clash.

The 31-year-old opener managed to score just 6 runs off 6 deliveries during the 1st T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata falling short by eleven runs.

Sharma recently became the fastest batsman to smash 200 sixes in ODIs during the fifth One-Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian cricketer has smashed 200 sixes in 187 innings, surpassing ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi who took 195 innings to achieve the same feat. Sharma became the third batsman to complete 1,000 ODI runs in 2018 after Virat Kohli and Johny Bairstow as well.

Not only this, the 31-year-old also set a captaincy record after leading India to nine wins in his first ten T20Is as captain, following the five-wicket win against West Indies in the first T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The cricketer will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming away series against Australia as well.