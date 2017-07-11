Rohit Sharma posts photograph of new hair-cut, gets trolled by Twitterati

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma is often the butt of all jokes on social media for failing to do justice to his much talked about 'talent'.

But on Monday, the stylish right-hander was trolled for a different reason.

The Mumbai batsman posted a photograph of his new hair-cut on Twitter and the trolls immediately sprung into action.

Much needed haircut pic.twitter.com/nNTji93JtR — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 10, 2017

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Seriously WT he'll s that haircut bro — Vivek Dasari (@imvivekdasari) July 10, 2017

Ye kaisa hair cut h bhai. Kuch acha nhi lg rha sachii kahu toh — Ravi Chiku (@chiku_ravi) July 10, 2017

ye toh mai bhi kardeta trimmer se... kitne paise diye iske ??? mai discount bhi deta bhai !! — Rohit Pungalia (@RohitPungalia) July 10, 2017

Rohit, who was rested for India's limited-overs series against West Indies, has been named in India's 15-man squad for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.