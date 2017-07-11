close
Rohit Sharma posts photograph of new hair-cut, gets trolled by Twitterati

Twitterati trolled Rohit Sharma on social media after he posting a photograph of his new hair-cut.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 11:26
Rohit Sharma posts photograph of new hair-cut, gets trolled by Twitterati

New Delhi: Indian opener Rohit Sharma is often the butt of all jokes on social media for failing to do justice to his much talked about 'talent'.

But on Monday, the stylish right-hander was trolled for a different reason.

The Mumbai batsman posted a photograph of his new hair-cut on Twitter and the trolls immediately sprung into action.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

 

 

Rohit, who was rested for India's limited-overs series against West Indies, has been named in India's 15-man squad for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. 

Rohit SharmaRohit Sharma hair-cutcricket news

