Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin ruled out of 2nd Test match against Australia

Pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounders Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja were included in the 13-man squad.

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin ruled out of 2nd Test match against Australia

PERTH: Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the second cricket Test against Australia starting on Friday in Perth. The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) also said that teenage opener Prithvi Shaw is recovering well from his left ankle injury but still undergoing treatment and is unavailable for selection.

Pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounders Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja were included in the 13-man squad. "Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. He has been ruled out of the second Test," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement said.

"Rohit Sharma jarred his lower back while fielding in the first Test at Adelaide. He is undergoing treatment. He too is ruled out of the second Test," it added.

The squad for the second Test is: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

Rohit SharmaR AshwinIndia vs AustraliaAustraliaPerth TestBCCI

