Rohit Sharma returns home to new-born daughter, will miss final Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma will miss the final Test against Australia starting January 3 in Sydney as he has flown back to Mumbai to be with wife and their new-born daughter.

Rohit and wife Ritika became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday. Having featured in the third Test in a winning cause, Rohit has cut short his time with Team India to be with his wife and child. No replacement has been named.

The attacking batsman, however, would be back in Australia for the ODI series which starts from January 12.

Rohit has been eagerly waiting for his baby to be born and recently said that he cannot contain his excitement. He had told Michael Clarke in an interview that he cannot wait to begin the most important innings of his life and that it would be a game-changing moment.