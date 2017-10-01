Rohit Sharma reveals secrets to his success

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 125 runs to help India beat Australia by seven wickets in the fifth and final ODI match of the series at Nagpur on Sunday.

For his batting effort, the 30-year-old was adjudged the man-of-the-match. After the match, the Hitman revealed the secrets to his success.

"I've always kept it very simple. Not to complicate things too much. Since I've started opening, I've always kept things simple," he said.

Chasing a modest target of 243 runs, Rohit and Ajinkya Sharma provided yet another century opening stand. After the fall of Rahane, he teamed up with skipper Virat Kohli for a 99-run stand, which all but confirmed India's win.

In the process, he also became the fastest to reach 2000 ODI runs in India, surpassing Sourav Ganguly's record. The opener has achieved this feat in just 43 matches. During the innings, Rohit also completed 6000 runs in his ODI career.

This is the first hundred by an Indian in the series. In the previous two matches, he scored 71 in Indore and 65 in Bengaluru. He is also the top scorer of the series with 296 runs.

But Rohit feels that he can still improve.

"There are certain areas I still need to work on. I know my strengths and weaknesses and I try to work around that. Initially it was tough.

"Today's knock once again reaffirmed the fact that Aussies are his favourite whipping boys. He holds a plethora of records against the Aussies.

"I would love to have such a record against all the teams. I've always loved playing against this Australian team. They are very competitive, they never give away anything easily," Rohit added.

India chased down the target with 43 balls remaining. The win helped India reclaim the top spot in ODI rankings.

The rivalry will continue in the T20Is, with the first of three matches scheduled for Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi.