Rohit Sharma sets captaincy record after India's T20I win at Kolkata

Rohit Sharma has set a captaincy record after leading India to nine wins in his first ten T20Is as captain, following the five-wicket win against West Indies in the first T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The previous record of eight wins in the first ten T20Is was held by Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Asghar Afghan and Michael Clarke.

Sharma has also registered wins in seven ODI matches out of a total nine, ensuring a victorious campaign in the recently concluded Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy as well.

Dinesh Karthik anchored a tricky chase with a measured unbeaten 31 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in the first T20 International to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on Sunday.

Having restricted West Indies to a below-par 109-8, India suffered a top order collapse of their own but Karthik stayed put to guide the hosts home with 13 balls to spare at Kolkata`s Eden Gardens.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya made a memorable debut, claiming the important wicket of Kieron Pollard before returning to score 21 not out off just nine balls, including the winning runs.

Sharma will be looking to register another win in the second T20 against West Indies at Lucknow on Tuesday.

