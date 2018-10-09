हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma to play for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout matches

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

India's limited overs opener Rohit Sharma is set to feature for Mumbai in the knockout matches of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, according to a Times of India report. 

The firebrand cricketer, who recently led India to an Asia Cup win in UAE last month, made himself available for the 50 overs domestic tournament ahead of Mumbai's quarterfinal match against Bihar in October 14. 

The Mumbai selectors are likely to name him in the squad. "Rohit will play for us in one or two games. The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who had captained Mumbai in the last two league matches," a Mumbai Cricket Association official was quoted as saying to TOI. The squad is set to be announced on October 10. 

Mumbai topped Elite Group A and B with 28 points in eight matches (six wins and two with no result). Bihar, on the other hand, topped the Plate group with 30 points in eight matches (seven wins and one no result). The two sides will face off in the quarterfinals on October 14. 

A stint in the domestic fixture will provide Rohit Sharma with match-time ahead of the One-Day International series against West Indies. The five-ODI series is scheduled to be held from October 21 to November 1. 

