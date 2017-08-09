Rohit Sharma trolls Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya in a single tweet

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli and his boys who are presently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing series against the Islanders, recently met WWE Superstar The Great Khali. The cricketers including Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, uploaded their pictures with Khali on social media websites and invited hilarious comments and trolls including a stunner from Rohit Sharma.

The 'Men in Blue' thumped the struggling Sri Lankan team once again in the ongoing three-Test series, wrapping up the victory in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) by an innings and 53 runs.

After kissing the glory on 'Friendship Day', the 28-year-old along with other teammates met 'The Great Khali', aka Dalip Singh Rana.

Rohit Sharma, who was included in the 15-man squad for Sri Lanka Test series, returned to Mumbai for a routine medical check up on August 3. Seeing the rest of his teammates click pictures with Khali, Rohit trolled all of them saying, "Well tried fellas, but the belt is here".

Rohit, as captain of Mumbai Indians, received a customary WWE Championship belt from Triple H, after his side won the Indian Premier League 2017 title.

The right-handed batsman, today, reminded his teammates that they may have met the professional wrestler but he is the one who has the WWE Championship belt.

Well tried fellas, but the belt is here pic.twitter.com/e7EQlsN0Hc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 9, 2017

India and Sri Lanka will now play the final Test beginning August 12 before starting off with the five-match ODI series and a lone T20.

And considering the quality, or the lack of it, of the Sri Lankan team, the visitors will look to complete a clean sweep in Pallekele (Kandy), where the third Test will be played.