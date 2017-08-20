Rohit Sharma's deplorable run in Sri Lanka continues, fails in 10th consecutive innings

New Delhi: Team India opener Rohit Sharma was picked up for the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka but he ended warming up the bench as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul played like a dream opening pair for the hosts.

Rohit returned for the men in blue in the limited overs format as India began the 5-match ODI series against the hosts with a nine-wicket win. However, Rohit had no part to play in the win.

Playing his first competitive match since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, Rohit failed to leave a mark in Dambulla.

Rohit was dismissed in a clumsy manner. While trying to complete a run, he had his bat stuck in the ground that prevented the right-handed batsman from completing the run and fielder Chamara Kapugedara's direct-hit completed the run-out.

The right-hander has had a dismal run in the previous ten innings while playing in Sri Lanka as his scoring tally reads 4, 0, 11, 5, 5, 0, 0, 4, 4, 4.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The home side did not learn any lessons from their 3-0 drubbing in the Tests and managed to score just 216 in 43.2 overs before getting bowled out. India chased down the target in 28.5 overs.