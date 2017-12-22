Rohit Sharma's India score their highest T20I total with most sixes in an innings

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's captaincy career couldn't have begun on a better note. First a third ODI double hundred, then the ODI series win and on Friday the fastest T20I century by an Indian that powered the hosts' total to 260/5 - their highest ever in the format - in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

India's previous highest total was 244/4 in August 2016 against the West Indies. In the same match, the Windies had hit 21 sixes. India also equalled that record in Indore on Friday. Of those, Rohit hit 10 sixes, Rahul 8, Dhoni 2 and Pandya 1.

Rohit's 10 sixes also earned him the world record for most international sixes in a calendar year, going past AB de Villiers. While the South African had hit 63 sixes in 2015, Rohit touched 64 in his blistering knock to take the No. 1 position.

Rohit, who is leading India in newly-married Virat Kohli's absence, scored 118 off 43 balls; but his century came off just 35 balls, which equalled the world record for the fastest T20I hundred that until Friday stood exclusively in the name of South Africa's David Miller.

The Indian skipper's innings was aided by his fellow opener KL Rahul's 89 off 49 balls.

The breathless 20 overs of the Indian innings included another record, where Rohit & Co registered India's best 10-over totals in T20Is.

117 vs SL, today

116 vs WI, 2016

104 vs SL, 2009