Rohit Sharma's six-hitting ability at an all-time high, breaks Suresh Raina's record

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma oozes batting talent. He is one of the most talented batsmen India has ever produced. When he is on a song, it seems as though he has so much time to play his shots as he caresses the ball with impeccable timing.

Team India opener blasted a 138-ball 147 to hand Team India the upper hand in the series-deciding third ODI against New Zealand in Kanpur, which India won by six runs.

He became only the second after skipper Kohli to reach a triple-figure mark for the fifth time this year.

Besides, Rohit also followed his captain in completing 1000 runs this calendar year.

Rohit's century was studded with 18 fours and two sixes as he brought up 150 career sixes in just 165 one-day internationals.

Currently, Rohit is ranked 12th in the list of most sixes in ODIs - only four Indians have hit more sixes than Rohit.

He has hit 127 sixes out his total of 150 since 2013.

He continued his six-hitting prowess in the T20Is as well as he overtook Suresh Raina, who has 265 and became the leading six-hitter with 267 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

Most sixes by Indian players in T20 cricket:

266 ROHIT SHARMA

265 S Raina

244 Yuvraj

226 MS Dhoni

221 Yusuf Pathan

214 V Kohli

West Indies' Chris Gayle still leads the list of most sixes in the T20s with 772 sixes in 309 games.

In T20Is, Rohit has scored over 1300 runs (second-most by an Indian in T20Is).