Rohit Sharma's unique Valentine's Day gift to wife Ritika

Rohit Sharma's poor run of form in South Africa ended on Tuesday with his 17th ODI century in the fifth match of the series, and he dedicated his resultant Man-of-the-Match award to wife Ritika as a Valentine's Day gift.

Sharma hit 115 in India's 73-run victory that gave Virat Kohli & Co a historic series-winning 4-1 lead, something none of the previous Indian teams touring the rainbow nation managed to achieve.

The Mumbaikar posted an image with the MoM trophy on his Instagram account with the caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day Rits @ritssajdeh."

Happy Valentine’s Day Rits @ritssajdeh A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Feb 13, 2018 at 5:48pm PST

Before his hundred on Tuesday, Rohit's highest in 19 innings across Tests and ODIs in South Africa was 47. In total, he had previously scored just 249 runs at an average of 13.11.

But Rohit hadn't given up after four low scores in the ODI series before Tuesday's game.

"I have been enjoying South Africa. It's a good place to play cricket. I knew I didn't have to change a lot and the runs would come," he said.