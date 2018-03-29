हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Royal Challengers Bangalore's home IPL game against Delhi Daredevils rescheduled due to Karnataka polls

The Karnataka Assembly election on May 12 has forced a scheduling change for Royal Challengers Bangalore's home game against Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League.

Mar 29, 2018
The two teams were originally scheduled to play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12 but now that has been moved to Delhi.

RCB's home game against the Daredevils will now be on April 21.

