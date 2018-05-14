RR captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow-over rate against MI

Mumbai: Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Last night, the Rahane-led side, outclassed the defending champions Mumbai by seven wickets, courtesy of a whirlwind unbeaten 94 by opener Jos Buttler who struck his fifth consecutive fifty in the tournament.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 13," an IPL release said on Monday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakh," the release said.

Rajasthan will play Kolkata at the Edens Gardens on Tuesday.