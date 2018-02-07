हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Run Machine! Virat Kohli's 34th ODI ton sends Twitter ablaze

Virat Kohli on Sunday scored his 34th ODI century, further stamping his authority as the best batsman of modern era across formats with a sublime knock of 160 not out in the third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 07, 2018, 21:29 PM IST
Virat Kohli celebrating his 34th ODI century (Photo: BCCI)

Kohli's 159-ball stay powered India to 303/6, putting the hosts under pressure as they chased their first win of the series after losing the first two ODIs. 

The crowd at Newlands saw Kohli hitting 12 fours and two sixes in his knock that also showcased his supreme fitness levels. It was also Kohli's second century in the series.

Understandably, the knock drew attention of cricket lovers across the world as fans, experts as well as former and current cricketers took to Twitter singing praises of India captain - so much so that Michael Vaughan called Kohli the "greatest ever ODI player" while the BCCI tagged its captain as 'Run Machine'.

Kohli joined Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma fell for a duck and both played beautifully to set the foundation for a big score. The 140-run stand was broken by JP Duminy as he dispatched Dhawan for 76.

Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav all departed without contributing much, as South Africa threatened to wipe out batsmen at the other end. But the India captain found great company in Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The pair added unbeaten 67 runs for the seventh wicket. 

Kohli hit Kagiso Rabada for a six and a four off the last two balls of the innings to take India over 300.

