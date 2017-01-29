close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

S Sreesanth bowls his first ball on cricket pitch in 4 years – Watch Video

Sreesanth's plan to play at the Scotland Cricket League was recently rebuffed by BCCI.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 09:12
S Sreesanth bowls his first ball on cricket pitch in 4 years – Watch Video

New Delhi: In a bid to revive his cricketing career, former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth was back on pitch doing bowling practice. The tainted Indian pacer uploaded a video of him bowling for the first time in 4 years.

Here's the video:-

Sreesanth has been in an off-field battle with the BCCI, seeking approval to be able to play in the Scotland Cricket League but his plans were rebuffed by the Indian cricketing body.

First Published: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 09:12

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.