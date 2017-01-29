S Sreesanth bowls his first ball on cricket pitch in 4 years – Watch Video

New Delhi: In a bid to revive his cricketing career, former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth was back on pitch doing bowling practice. The tainted Indian pacer uploaded a video of him bowling for the first time in 4 years.

Here's the video:-

My first ball after 4 years ..felt great ,.i will never ever give up.. pic.twitter.com/7VbpKwXj04 — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) January 23, 2017

Sreesanth has been in an off-field battle with the BCCI, seeking approval to be able to play in the Scotland Cricket League but his plans were rebuffed by the Indian cricketing body.