S Sreesanth should back his claims of BCCI bias, says Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Former Team India pacer S Sreesanth was dealt a major blow when the Kerala High Court restored the lifetime ban on the pacer imposed by the BCCI, last month.

The previous judgement of the high court had come as a relief for the pacer when his life ban was revoked.

BCCI had questioned Kerala High Court's previous judgement which came as a relief to the seamer in an attempt at playing cricket after a long time out.

He had been charged for match-fixing during the seventh edition of the IPL but was cleared by Delhi Police and then the court.

However, BCCI continued to stick to its stand.

Now, the former India captain Kapil Dev wants the alleged match-fixer Sreesanth to cite enough examples to back his claims of facing a rough treatment from the BCCI.

"If he (Sreesanth) thinks that way (BCCI has been biased), then he has to give enough reasons to back his claim. Every person feels he should be playing for the country but at the end of the day, only eleven players are going to play," Kapil told reporters on the sidelines of Krishnapatnam Golden Eagles' Golf Championship in Bengaluru.

He was replying to a PTI query about the stalemate between Sreesanth and BCCI.

However, Kapil maintained that it is Sreesanth's personal opinion.

"These are Sreesanth's personal views. I cannot comment much on his personal views," he added.

Sreesanth had yesterday said that he would approach the Supreme Court to get the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI lifted.

Sreesanth's allegations of discrimination against the governing body yesterday was reportedly rejected by Neeraj Kumar, BCCI Chief for Anti-Corruption and Security Unit.

Sreesanth had earlier said, "All I said was that there were 13 accused and why they were treated differently. This is the only thing I asked. I never asked to reveal their names. More than anyone else, I know much better about it because I was the one who had undergone the toughest possible time," he had said.

With PTI inputs