S Sreesanth slams Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni for not supporting him

New Delhi: Banned Indian cricketer S Sreesanth recently expressed disappointment at former Team India captains Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying that the duo did not support when he needed.

"I was sad that Rahul (Dravid) stood by Rajasthan Royals, and didn’t support me despite knowing me well. I messaged MS Dhoni and sent him an emotional message. But he didn’t respond,” the 34-year-old was quoted saying to Republic TV.

"Six or more of the top 10 Indian players were accused by the Delhi Police. If the other six names of the accused come out, it will really affect the game," he added.

"Let’s face it, this is not the national team. The BCCI is a private firm. If I’m given an opportunity and I’m allowed to play, then I would play for another country,” he further stated.

Sreesanth was one of the three Rajasthan Royals cricketers who were accused of spot-fixing during an Indian Premier League match against rivals Chennai Super Kings back in 2013. The other two Rajasthan cricketers who were accused were Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila.

After having lifted Sreesanth's life ban in the IPL spot-fixing case back in August, the pacer’s suspension was restored by the Kerala High Court on October 17.

However, the former Rajasthan Royals cricketer had recently stated that he was not giving up, and would approach the Supreme Court to get his ban lifted.