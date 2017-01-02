SA vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1: As it happened

Western Cape: Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit a career-best century to guide South Africa out of trouble on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Monday.

Elgar made 129 before falling to the second new ball. South Africa were 297 for six at the close after being sent in to bat.

The left-handed Elgar batted imperturbably while wickets fell at the other end, with Sri Lanka`s seam bowlers taking advantage of a well-grassed pitch and overcast sky.

SQUADS:

South Africa

Stephen Cook

Dean Elgar

Hashim Amla

JP Duminy

Faf du Plessis(c)

Temba Bavuma

Quinton de Kock(wk)

Vernon Philander

Kyle Abbott

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka

Kaushal Silva

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kusal Perera

Kusal Mendis

Angelo Mathews(c)

Dinesh Chandimal(wk)

Dhananjaya de Silva

Rangana Herath

Dushmantha Chameera

Suranga Lakmal

Nuwan Pradeep