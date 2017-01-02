SA vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 1: As it happened
The Lankans won the toss and opted to field first having introduced two changes in the squad.
Western Cape: Opening batsman Dean Elgar hit a career-best century to guide South Africa out of trouble on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Monday.
Elgar made 129 before falling to the second new ball. South Africa were 297 for six at the close after being sent in to bat.
The left-handed Elgar batted imperturbably while wickets fell at the other end, with Sri Lanka`s seam bowlers taking advantage of a well-grassed pitch and overcast sky.
SQUADS:
South Africa
Stephen Cook
Dean Elgar
Hashim Amla
JP Duminy
Faf du Plessis(c)
Temba Bavuma
Quinton de Kock(wk)
Vernon Philander
Kyle Abbott
Keshav Maharaj
Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka
Kaushal Silva
Dimuth Karunaratne
Kusal Perera
Kusal Mendis
Angelo Mathews(c)
Dinesh Chandimal(wk)
Dhananjaya de Silva
Rangana Herath
Dushmantha Chameera
Suranga Lakmal
Nuwan Pradeep
