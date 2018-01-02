Saba Karim, Tufan Ghosh assume BCCI roles

Mumbai: Former India stumper Saba Karim and Tufan Ghosh today assumed office as BCCI's GM Cricket Operations and NCA Chief Operating Officer respectively.

Both Karim and Ghosh will report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and will be based out of Mumbai and Bengaluru respectively, a media release issued here said.

While Karim will assist Johri in meeting the Board's vision and strategy, Ghosh will play a key role in setting up the facility and creating a Centre of Excellence at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The BCCI had invited applications for the role of GM Cricket Operations after Late M V Sridhar resigned from his post last September and subsequently appointed Karim.

In a career spanning over nearly two decades, Karim represented the country in one Test and 34 ODIs. He also has 120 first-class and 124 List A caps to his name.

Karim was a prolific run-getter with a first-class average of 56.66. He amassed over 7000 runs, including 22 centuries and 33 half-tons, during his time with Bihar and Bengal.

Ghosh comes in with a vast experience of 29 years in the healthcare and hospitality industry. He was the CEO of Columbia Asia in 2005 and looked after operations right from the time the group's first hospital came into existence, the release said.