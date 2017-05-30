WATCH: After watching 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', MS Dhoni highlights one aspect which went missing from his own biopic

New Delhi: Ever since batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's biopic hit the theatres, reactions have been pouring in from all across the world for the movie which was much-awaited.

Not just the cricket fans, but even members of the Indian cricket team have been bowled over by the narration of the batting maestro's life. The Mumbai batsman had arranged a special screening for the Indian cricket team.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's hilarious response to reporter who asked him about his biopic

Reacting to the biopic, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose biopic was released last year, highlighted one aspect which went missing from his own biopic.

"One thing to die for in the movie are the family videos (gets a look of regret on his face). That's something that I miss. I don't have a lot of family videos. There are quite a few videos in there where paaji (Sachin) is playing with his kids, moments with Anjali bhabhi, parents, and all of that," the Ranchi-born cricketer said.

The video of the incident was also uploaded by ViralBollywood on Youtube.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli predicted that Sachin's biopic will be a massive success.

"I think it was beautifully compiled and something which is going to be a massive, massive success, especially in our country. People are going to really love it. (It) brings out all the emotions and it's going to be a super success. I wish him all the best," Kohli said.

The film has been released in five languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film has been declared tax free in Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

The biographical drama is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions.

A R Rahman has composed the music for the film.