close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Interview

» »

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' | London visit keeps India coach Anil Kumble out of biopic premiere

After attending the premiere of the biopic, the Indian cricket team flew to Manchester to participate in the Champions Trophy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 16:15
&#039;Sachin: A Billion Dreams&#039; | London visit keeps India coach Anil Kumble out of biopic premiere

New Delhi: A number of Bollywood stars along with the whole of Indian cricket team were in attendance for the premiere of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' on May 24 but head coach Anil Kumble couldn't make it to the grand event.

Though Jumbo wasn't present the premiere, he surely didn't forget to offer best wishes to former teammate Sachin Tendulkar through his series of tweets in which he wrote, ”Hey @sachin_rt, I’m in London for the cricket committee so won’t make it for @SachinTheFilm premiere. Best wishes! I am sure the team & everyone will enjoy it.”

WATCH: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premiere
MUST READ
WATCH: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma arrive for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' premiere

After attending the premiere of the biopic, the Indian cricket team flew to Manchester to participate in the Champions Trophy.

The boys arrived on May 25, with the BCCI Twitter account cofirming the same by posting a picture of their arrival.

The Men In Blue have a pretty balanced 15-member squad for the tournament, which is more than capable of defending their crown in tough English conditions. Though, a couple of the team players – Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav – couldn't travel with the team for very different reasons.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)
June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)
June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

TAGS

Sachin: A Billion DreamsAnil Kumbleindian cricket teamSachin tendulkarcricket newsChampions Trophy

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Well-rounded attack makes India favourites in England, believes Erapalli Prasanna
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Well-rounded attack makes India...

Sudirman Cup: Indian shuttlers face stern China test at quarter-finals – Preview
Badminton

Sudirman Cup: Indian shuttlers face stern China test at qua...

Is &#039;unhappy&#039; BCCI the reason behind no automatic extension for Anil Kumble?
cricket

Is 'unhappy' BCCI the reason behind no automatic...

ICC Chmapions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh are two strongest pillars of our team, regards Virat Kohli
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Chmapions Trophy 2017: MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh are two s...

MS Dhoni sees changing face of India through &#039;inspiring&#039; Sachin: A Billion Dreams
cricket

MS Dhoni sees changing face of India through 'inspirin...

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Amitabh Bachchan filled with pride and emotions post attending movie&#039;s premiere
cricket

Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Amitabh Bachchan filled with pri...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video