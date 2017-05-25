'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' | London visit keeps India coach Anil Kumble out of biopic premiere

New Delhi: A number of Bollywood stars along with the whole of Indian cricket team were in attendance for the premiere of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' on May 24 but head coach Anil Kumble couldn't make it to the grand event.

Though Jumbo wasn't present the premiere, he surely didn't forget to offer best wishes to former teammate Sachin Tendulkar through his series of tweets in which he wrote, ”Hey @sachin_rt, I’m in London for the cricket committee so won’t make it for @SachinTheFilm premiere. Best wishes! I am sure the team & everyone will enjoy it.”

Hey @sachin_rt, I'm in London for the cricket committee so won't make it for @SachinTheFilm premiere. (1/2) — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2017

Best wishes! I am sure the team & everyone will enjoy it. (2/2) — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) May 24, 2017

After attending the premiere of the biopic, the Indian cricket team flew to Manchester to participate in the Champions Trophy.

The boys arrived on May 25, with the BCCI Twitter account cofirming the same by posting a picture of their arrival.

The Men In Blue have a pretty balanced 15-member squad for the tournament, which is more than capable of defending their crown in tough English conditions. Though, a couple of the team players – Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav – couldn't travel with the team for very different reasons.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)