Sachin: A Billion Dreams – These unknown facts about Tendulkar even left his die-hard fans stunned

New Delhi: The Docu-drama surrounding the life of India's greatest cricketing star Sachin Tendulkar, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" was released in 2,450 screens across the country in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English on May 26 but though the facts to Master Blaster's life are widely known, certain revelations from the movie even left his die-hard fans surprised.

Sachin's first bat was gifted to him by his sister

It was Sachin’s sister Savita who had gifted him his first bat. The movie showed that the Kashmiri willow he used was bought by his sister.

“A cricketer’s first bat is always extremely precious and special, as it marks the beginning of a journey. Sachin till date remembers that his first bat was gifted to him by his sister, Savita,” the producer of the film, Ravi Bhagchandka said.

Sachin's wife Anjali met him for the first time at an airport in 1990

A 17-year-old Sachin was returning from his first Test series in England when he met Anjali Mehta - a doctor by profession - who was there to receive his mother and was accompanied by her friend. Aparna was the one who revealed to Anjali that he was Sachin Tendulkar, the then youngest batsman to score a Test hundred.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar – Sachin's go-to song for emotional control

Be it beating stress of a bad game or keeping calm in rush, Sachin resorts to listening music director and singer Bappi Lahiri’s yesteryear popular number – Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar – to keep his emotions under control.

Getting irked on being wished 'good luck'

Tendulkar hated it each time someone amongst his coach or his team or his colleagues wished him ‘good luck’ before a match.

Sachin's complaint to BCCI about Greg Chappell

The Australian’s feud with Sourav Ganguly kept aside, there were several senior players including the Master Blaster who weren’t in awe of the newly-appointed coach. Ahead of the 2007 World Cup, Sachin had complained to BCCI that Chappell isn't the right man for the job.

Refusing captaincy for the second time

Sachin couldn't be an as good a captain as the player he was. After leading the Indian team for the first time in 1996, Tendulkar was offered the role once again post 1999 World Cup but the Mumbai batsman refused the role asking the board to select a better man for the job.