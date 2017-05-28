Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Vinod Kambli's tweet expressing love for Sachin Tendulkar gets fans nostalgic

New Delhi: 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams,' based on the life of cricket's living legend Sachin Tendulkar, was released across 2,800 screens on May 26 and while numerous celebrities have put their stamp of approval on the biopic, it was Sachin's dear friend Vinod Kambli's tweet that got fans emotional.

The duo's friendship was very popular during the initial days of their international career and while Kambli was considered more talented than Sachin by many former cricketers, it was the latter who emerged as a world beater as their careers progressed.

The duo had famously put a world record partnership of 664 runs in school cricket while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School, Fort in the Harris Shield semi-final at Sassanian ground at Azad Maidan.

Tendulkar had scored 326 and Kambli made 349 as both remained unbeaten. Their heroics were even shown in Sachin's biopic where bowlers were being hammered left, right, center by the two Mumbai batsmen and some of them even refused come back into attack to bowl at them.

As Kambli relived a part of the duo's days as youngsters and the Master Blaster's tremendous growth as a cricketer, living through several challenges, the left-hander posted a beautiful picture of him and Tendulkar along with a caption, "@sachin_rt .Dear Master Blaster.I Love You."

Sachin: A Billion Dreams will show real footage including clips of various essential matches of Sachin, how he dealt in intense and tough situations, and it will also throw light on his personal life.

The film is releasing in five languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film has been declared tax free in Odisha, Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

The biographical drama is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions.

A R Rahman has composed the music for the film.