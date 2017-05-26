Sachin: A Billion Dreams – Virender Sehwag urges fans to watch Sachin Tendulkar's biopic

New Delhi: A grand premier of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' was organised for the cricketing universe, however, Sachin Tendulkar's former opening partner Virender Sehwag failed to make it to the premier. Reasons? Well, he took to his official Twitter page to explain his side of the story along with a short video.

The Sultan of Multan tweeted early Thursday morning saying, "Godji invited for #SachinPremiere, but Biwi ji took me away to a holiday (Sachin invited me for the premier, but my wife took me on a holiday)." He humourously continued his explaination, "Godji toh prasad chadake maan jaate hain, but Biwi ji kahaan maanti (I can persuade God with sweets and other confectionaries, but same is not the case with my wife)."

Along with the tweet came a short video where he recalls his cricketing days with the Master Blaster. He said, "I have had the priviledge to watch Sachin cast a wizardry with his bat, free-of-cost from the non-striker's end and while sitting in the dressing room. But now it seems I have spend some money and watch the movie and I sure will."

Through the video he also urged his fans to go and watch the movie. "I expect all of you to go and watch the biopic, because the kind of inspiration that one can get from it, they can't get it from anyplace else."

Meanwhile, the grand premier turned out to be a star-studded affair. While on one side there was India's Champions Trophy squad, along with a few former cricketers; Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan and his family and Anushka Sharma were also in attendance.