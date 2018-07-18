हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin Tendulkar and Middlesex Cricket collaborate to launch TMGA

TMGA, a joint venture between SRT Sports Management Ltd and Middlesex Cricket, will begin by launching its first cricket camp at Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood from 6 to 9 August followed by other locations in Mumbai and London.

Indian cricket player Tendulkar gestures as he speaks during a news conference a day after his retirement in Mumbai via Reuters

MUMBAI: Iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar today announced an association with Middlesex Cricket to launch "Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy" (TMGA). 

The academy will provide young girls and boys between the age of 9 and 14 an opportunity to learn from master blaster Tendulkar himself and Middlesex Cricket.

Middlesex Cricket has produced players such as Andrew Strauss, Mike Gatting, Denis Compton, John Emburey and Mike Brearley. 

The comprehensive training curriculum has been developed by the professional coaches at MCCC and Tendulkar himself. 

TMGA will also provide 100 percent scholarship to the talented underprivileged children.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Middlesex Cricket on this new venture. The objective is not only to produce good cricketers but also good global citizens of the future. Through this association, Middlesex and I are focused on providing the very best in cricket education, as much as possible, for our students," said Tendulkar.

Richard Goatley, CEO, Middlesex Cricket said, "It has been a great privilege over the past six months to work with Sachin Tendulkar and his team in developing what we believe will be the market leading coaching programme in the world."

