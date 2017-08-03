Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, attended a session in the Parliament on Thursday.

Though Tendulkar attended the proceedings, he was passive at best, and didn't ask any questions either. Boxer Mary Kom was also present in the Upper House of the Parliament.

This development comes two days after Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had questioned absence of nominated members from Rajya Sabha. Agarwal had asked Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Needless to say, it was a laugh riot on Twitter as the legendary cricketer was mercilessly trolled.

Here are some of the reactions:

1. PT Period

2. All other periods pic.twitter.com/QAx5aaSXof — Jalandar (@scriblng) August 3, 2017

When you're new to school and no one sit besides you. pic.twitter.com/N8jjJAQC7k — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 3, 2017

In 2017, India achieved 2 things for which it was waiting for many years : Implementing GST & this sight : pic.twitter.com/QEdh6O6H1J — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2017

(Rajyasabha) Sachin- mujhe kuch bolna hai Speaker- apne film ke promotion ke alawa kuch bhi bol sakte ho Sachin- pic.twitter.com/EX0OnJUeEv — BAD BOY (@dwivedi_ji12) August 3, 2017

Rare things in the world

Pakistan wants peace in Kashmir

Arvind Kejriwal supporting Modi

Sachin Tendulkar's attendance in Rajya Sabha — Shubham Tamang (@ShubhamTamang) August 3, 2017

Tendulkar and Rekha were the worst performers in attendance in the Rajya Sabha among the 12 nominated members.