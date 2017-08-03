close
Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter

Tendulkar and Rekha were the worst performers in attendance in the Rajya Sabha among the 12 nominated members.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 19:27
Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, attended a session in the Parliament on Thursday. 

Though Tendulkar attended the proceedings, he was passive at best, and didn't ask any questions either. Boxer Mary Kom was also present in the Upper House of the Parliament. 

This development comes two days after Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had questioned absence of nominated members from Rajya Sabha. Agarwal had asked Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Needless to say, it was a laugh riot on Twitter as the legendary cricketer was mercilessly trolled.

Here are some of the reactions:

