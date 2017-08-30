close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Brian Lara; fan hails Little Master for supporting West Indies

Set 322 to win, Windies won the match by five wickets with Hope returning 118 not out – his second hundred of the match after 147 in the first essay. It was their first win in England since 2000 and saw them level the three-match series at 1-1 after they suffered a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat inside three days in the first Test at Edgbaston.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 20:13
Sachin Tendulkar catches up with Brian Lara; fan hails Little Master for supporting West Indies
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar catched up with his great contemporary and one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Brian Lara after the West Indies registered a great win against hosts England in the second Test match of the onging series yesterday at Headingly.

Shai Hope led the struggling Windies to an astonishing five-wicket win on Tuesday as he became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley.

Set 322 to win, Windies won the match by five wickets with Hope returning 118 not out – his second hundred of the match after 147 in the first essay. It was their first win in England since 2000 and saw them level the three-match series at 1-1 after they suffered a humiliating innings and 209-run defeat inside three days in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Interestingly, it was the second shock result of the day. Earlier in the day, Bangladesh defeated Australia by 20 runs in Mirpur.

Minutes after the winning run was scored at Headingly, Tendulkar took to Twitter to reveal that he had in fact talk to legend Lara to tell that the win was a much needed one for the Windies.

The post became an instant hit with thousands of cricket fans hailing the Little Master for supporting the Windies team. Here are some of tweets:

Once a formidable force, the Windies have been reduced to a team of second string players with established plying their trade elsewhere as mercenaries. Then, there are also the administrative issues including those of selection processes, reducing once a proud team to mediocrity.

But at Headingly, they found two heroes in Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite, the later just missing his second hundred of the match by five runs. Brathwaite scored 134 runs in the first innings.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarBrian LaraEngland Vs West IndiesHeadingly TestShai HopeBangladesh vs AustraliaKraigg Brathwaitecricket news

From Zee News

England announce unchanged squad for 3rd Test against West Indies
cricket

England announce unchanged squad for 3rd Test against West...

Duleep Trophy from September 7-29, Suresh Raina to captain India Blue
cricket

Duleep Trophy from September 7-29, Suresh Raina to captain...

Arjuna Ranatunga tells Sri Lankans not to behave like Indian fans
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Arjuna Ranatunga tells Sri Lankans not to behave like India...

We are learning sledging from Aussies: Shakib Al Hasan
cricket

We are learning sledging from Aussies: Shakib Al Hasan

2018 FIFA World Cup, Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Argentina — Preview, TV listing, date, time, venue
Football

2018 FIFA World Cup, Qualifiers: Uruguay vs Argentina — Pre...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 30: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 30: Details of LIVE streami...

South Africa appoint Ottis Gibson as head coach
cricket

South Africa appoint Ottis Gibson as head coach

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 4th ODI: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 4th ODI: LIVE streaming, TV listin...

Sanath Jayasuriya reveals what prompted Sri Lankan selection committee to resign
cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya reveals what prompted Sri Lankan selectio...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video