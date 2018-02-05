Sachin Tendulkar & Co wish 'Mr Dependable' Bhuvneshwar Kumar a Happy Birthday

India's new-ball bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 28 on Monday, and leading the queue of warm birthday wishes was none other than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who credited the swing bowler as "one of the most dependable performers" for India in cricket today.

While Bhuvi, who made his international debut in 2010, saw his fans and fellow cricketers thronging Twitter to extend their wishes.

"Give him the ball and he will get wickets, give him the bat and he will contribute runs. Wishing one of the most dependable performers in the Indian Cricket team, @BhuviOfficial, a very happy birthday!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Give him the ball and he will get wickets, give him the bat and he will contribute runs. Wishing one of the most dependable performers in the Indian Cricket team, @BhuviOfficial, a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/pK6UDWI8sS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 5, 2018

And here's how the rest from the cricket fraternity followed.

Happy Birthday to a Cricketer who impresses me every time he takes the field, @BhuviOfficial . May you keep shining like you have been. pic.twitter.com/JCjzKQtu02 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 5, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday bro @BhuviOfficial. Hope you swing past this year with more wickets and success — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) February 5, 2018

A Very Happy Birthday to you Bhuviiii!! @BhuviOfficial Hope you have an amazing day & wish you more wickets in the coming year Have a Blast !! — Karun Nair (@karun126) February 5, 2018

Wishing our all-star swing king @BhuviOfficial a smashing birthday. Looking forward seeing you bamboozle more batsmen with the ball.#OrangeArmy#LiveOrange pic.twitter.com/SYoCoZazL9 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 5, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday @BhuviOfficial . Having seen you as a young kid who was trying to find his way, to leading our pace attack, you have come a long way. I am so happy with the progress you have made and wish you the best always. pic.twitter.com/DYH3YpAUX1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2018

The 28-year-old from Uttar Pradesh has so far played 21 Tests, 83 ODIs and 23 T20Is for India taking 63, 90 and 21 wickets respectively.