Sachin Tendulkar & Co wish 'Mr Dependable' Bhuvneshwar Kumar a Happy Birthday

India's new-ball bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 28 on Monday, and leading the queue of warm birthday wishes was none other than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 15:15 PM IST
Comments
Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 28 on February 5, 2018 (PTI)

India's new-ball bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 28 on Monday, and leading the queue of warm birthday wishes was none other than batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who credited the swing bowler as "one of the most dependable performers" for India in cricket today. 

While Bhuvi, who made his international debut in 2010, saw his fans and fellow cricketers thronging Twitter to extend their wishes.

"Give him the ball and he will get wickets, give him the bat and he will contribute runs. Wishing one of the most dependable performers in the Indian Cricket team, @BhuviOfficial, a very happy birthday!" Tendulkar tweeted.

And here's how the rest from the cricket fraternity followed.

 

 

 

 

 

The 28-year-old from Uttar Pradesh has so far played 21 Tests, 83 ODIs and 23 T20Is for India taking 63, 90 and 21 wickets respectively. 

