Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training School project

The news was confirmed by Sanjay Barkund, who is the head of Turchi Police Training Center.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 16:05
Sachin Tendulkar contributes Rs 15 lakh for Police Training School project
PTI

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer and Rajya Sabha member Sachin Tendulkar has disbursed Rs 15 lakh from his allocated Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for a 'Water Supply Project' at the Police Training Centre in Sangli district of Maharashtra.

"We had written to many celebrities to grant funds for this Water Supply project. However we did not get a favourable response from them. Mr. Tendulkar heard our plea and immediately recommended the project worth 15 Lakhs through his MPLAD Funds. We at the Turchi Police Training Centre are extremely grateful to Mr. Tendulkar," Barkund told PTI.

Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs. 5 Crores per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency.

Under the MPLAD scheme, the Rajya Sabha MPs can recommend works in one or more districts in the State from where he/she has been elected.

The nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may select any one or more districts from any one state in the country for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme.

The ministry has issued the guidelines on MPLADS Scheme including implementation and monitoring of the scheme. The Department has initiated all necessary steps to ensure that the scheme is successfully implemented in the field.

