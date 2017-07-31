close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sachin Tendulkar echoes PM Narendra Modi's praise for Indian women's cricket team

Modi had on Sunday`s `Mann Ki Baat` said that the Mithali Raj-led side may have lost the World Cup, but they managed to win the hearts of 125 crore people.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 15:07
Sachin Tendulkar echoes PM Narendra Modi&#039;s praise for Indian women&#039;s cricket team
PTI

New Delhi: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in praising the Indian women`s cricket team, which recently finished runners-up in the ICC World Cup in England.

Modi had on Sunday`s `Mann Ki Baat` said that the Mithali Raj-led side may have lost the World Cup, but they managed to win the hearts of 125 crore people.

"My thoughts resonate with those of our PM @narendramodi shared on #MannKiBaat regd my fellow Indian women cricketers` exemplary performance," Tendulkar posted on his Twitter handle after the programme.

The Prime Minister in his address, said he could feel their pain at losing the final against England by a narrow margin of nine runs at Lord`s.

"Our women cricketers did us proud at the recently-concluded Women`s World Cup. I got a chance to meet them this week and I felt really nice talking to them. But I sensed that they felt really bad for not winning the World Cup," Modi said.

"They looked tense. But I told them about my own assessment that this is a media driven world and expectations from players are hyped manifold. And when these expectations aren`t met, they turn in aggression. 

"We have seem many instances where if our team loses, the whole country is enraged. Infact, what hurts the most is when few people cross their limits and go on to say and write very shameful things," he added.

He further said: "But this is the first instance when the country stood together with our team when they couldn`t lift the title. Not just this, but the entire nation lauded the performance of these athletes as well. 

"I see this as a pleasant change. And I also told them that they are lucky to have this kind of support. It doesn`t matter that you couldn`t win the title as you have won the hearts of 125 crore people," Modi added.

TAGS

Sachin tendulkarNarendra ModiICC Women's World CupIndian women's cricket team

From Zee News

IND vs SL: Felt like I was playing ODI cricket, says Hardik Pandya after maiden Test 50 at Galle
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

IND vs SL: Felt like I was playing ODI cricket, says Hardik...

Hardik Pandya&#039;s incredibly fit body will even put some Bollywood hunks to shame – SEE PIC!
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya's incredibly fit body will even put some...

&#039;Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi,&#039; Vijender Singh trolls Zulpikar Maimaitiali ahead of August 5 bout
Other Sports

'Chinese maal zyada tikta nahi,' Vijender Singh t...

ATP Men&#039;s Singles Rankings: Novak Djokovic dropped to 5th, Andy Murray continues to lead
Tennis

ATP Men's Singles Rankings: Novak Djokovic dropped to...

Colombo Test: India&#039;s problem of plenty at top, a good headache for skipper Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Colombo Test: India's problem of plenty at top, a good...

WATCH: 2 in 2! Ben Stokes does damage with ball after stunning performance with bat
cricket

WATCH: 2 in 2! Ben Stokes does damage with ball after stunn...

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga won&#039;t distract Arsenal&#039;s targets this season: Arsene Wenger
Football

Alexis Sanchez transfer saga won't distract Arsenal...

Need to go slot by slot and be well prepared, says chief selector MSK Prasad on future of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh
cricket

Need to go slot by slot and be well prepared, says chief se...

Parthiv Patel keen to play for India again, doesn&#039;t mind any role the team offers
cricket

Parthiv Patel keen to play for India again, doesn't mi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video