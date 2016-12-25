close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Sachin Tendulkar finds perfect inspiration in double amputee Thupten Tsering — VIDEOS INSIDE

The talented singer from Arunachal Pradesh survived an 11000-volt electric shock, but doctors had to cut off both his hands.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 08:26
Sachin Tendulkar finds perfect inspiration in double amputee Thupten Tsering — VIDEOS INSIDE
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Not many have managed to bowled over batting great Sachin Tendulkar. But the Indian legend was in for surprise when the 2016 edition of the hit singing reality show Indian Idol returned yesterday.

Soon after the first episode of the talent show was televised, Tendulkar took to social media to hailed Thupten Tsering, praising the double amputee of Arunachal Pradesh singer.

"This guy is special. He is amazingly positive despite his challenges. Truly inspiring... More power to you," Tendulkar wrote.

Tsering is the second contestant from Arunachal who has made it to the Top 12 of Indian Idol 2016. According to reports, he lost both of his hands at the age of 5, in an unfortunate accident. He survived an 11000-volt electric shock, but doctors had to cut off both his hands.

Known by the nickname, The Solo Performer, Tsering sang Channa Mereya from Bollywood flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many were left astounded by his performance.

But what's even more awe-inspiring is, he can play, write, cook and do many other activities comfortably.

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 08:18

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.