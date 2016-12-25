Sachin Tendulkar finds perfect inspiration in double amputee Thupten Tsering — VIDEOS INSIDE
The talented singer from Arunachal Pradesh survived an 11000-volt electric shock, but doctors had to cut off both his hands.
New Delhi: Not many have managed to bowled over batting great Sachin Tendulkar. But the Indian legend was in for surprise when the 2016 edition of the hit singing reality show Indian Idol returned yesterday.
Soon after the first episode of the talent show was televised, Tendulkar took to social media to hailed Thupten Tsering, praising the double amputee of Arunachal Pradesh singer.
"This guy is special. He is amazingly positive despite his challenges. Truly inspiring... More power to you," Tendulkar wrote.
This guy is special. He is amazingly positive despite his challenges. Truly inspiring... More power to you :) #ThuptenTsering #IndianIdol pic.twitter.com/snxDTvSVQR
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 24, 2016
Tsering is the second contestant from Arunachal who has made it to the Top 12 of Indian Idol 2016. According to reports, he lost both of his hands at the age of 5, in an unfortunate accident. He survived an 11000-volt electric shock, but doctors had to cut off both his hands.
Known by the nickname, The Solo Performer, Tsering sang Channa Mereya from Bollywood flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many were left astounded by his performance.
But what's even more awe-inspiring is, he can play, write, cook and do many other activities comfortably.
