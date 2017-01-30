Sachin Tendulkar fires Indian cricket team warning, tells hosts not to take Australia lightly

New Delhi: After dominant Test series triumphs over New Zealand and England, India welcome Australia hoping to continue the same form against the team from Down Under as well. India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, however, despite naming India as favourites for the clash, warned them that it would be a mistake to take the team from Down Under lightly.

India will play a four-Test series against Steve Smith's men starting February 23 in Pune. Australia have been enduring mixed fortunes in Test cricket of late, losing to South Africa before beating Pakistan.

"The last thing one would like to do is underestimate your opposition and Australia is a strong side. Yes, to play in Indian conditions it would be difficult and Australian players have also acknowledged that, which is a compliment to the Indian team, the way they are playing but you cannot take things for granted," Tendulkar said here launching 'Sachin by Spartan' range of sporting equipment and sportswear.

"I have no doubt that our team will prepare to their best of the ability and deliver when it matters. Australian are going to be tough to handle and that's how it has always been. But I think I am confident of Indian team" he added.

He also emphasised on the fact that people should spend more time in the gyms and less time on dining tables.

Not just that, Tendulkar earlier had praised Indian team's fielding calling them one of the best fielding sides in the world, a due credit for which goes to the fitness levels of players.

"I think we have possibly one of the best fielding sides in the world. It is a joy to watch all these guys fielding the way they do. Even when fielding they are extremely aggressive and attacking," he had said.

(With PTI inputs)