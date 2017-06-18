Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic on Father's Day, see pic

New Delhi: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane on the occasion of Father's Day by remembering his dad.

The retired cricketer took to Instagram and posted a picture of his father Ramesh Tendulkar handing over a bat to a young Sachin.

As a caption of the picture, he wrote, "You held my hand, showed me the world and gave me the best advice. Happy father’s day!".

Sachin's father passed away 18 years ago when his son was representing India during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Sachin had then left the tournament in between to return home only to come back and hit 140 in 101 balls against Kenya in a must-win encounter.

Ahead of the Father’s Day, Tendulkar joined a UNICEF campaign which brings forth the role played by fathers in the development of children. The campaign called 'Super Dads', celebrates fatherhood and highlights the importance of love and play for children.

"When I was a young child, my father gave me the right amount of love, freedom and support to shape who I am today," Tendulkar, a UNICEF Ambassador, said in a statement. "Every kid needs protection, love, good food and play to support growth and development."

