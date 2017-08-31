Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in congratulating MS Dhoni ahead of his 300th ODI

New Delhi: MS Dhoni will be playing a milestone match on Thursday as India and Sri Lanka play the fourth ODI in Colombo. It will be Dhoni’s 300th ODI. The series is already in the bag for India as they lead 3-0 with two matches to go. Eventually all the focus is on Dhoni who has been a bit of a path breaker both as a player as well as captain.

Sachin Tendulkar among others tweeted to wish Dhoni ahead of the ODI match on Thursday. Here is a compilation of some of the best messages.

Wearing the ODI cap for the 300th time is definitely a special achievement! Hope you have a great game today, @msdhoni! #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/y6DrhdJ4Rx — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 31, 2017

playing some outstanding cricket in both forms against @msdhoni has been on — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) August 29, 2017

The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman @msdhoni gets ready for his 300th ODI match! My wishes to the man who always inspires me!#INDvsSL #Dhoni300 pic.twitter.com/m7mVc7IbMd — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 31, 2017

300th odi for @msdhoni. Think the word "great" will do without burdening it with a discussion on the "greatest". — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2017

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart. The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019. From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game. (With PTI inputs)