Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in congratulating MS Dhoni ahead of his 300th ODI

Sachin Tendulkar among others tweeted to wish Dhoni ahead of the ODI match on Thursday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 14:02
Sachin Tendulkar leads the way in congratulating MS Dhoni ahead of his 300th ODI

New Delhi: MS Dhoni will be playing a milestone match on Thursday as India and Sri Lanka play the fourth ODI in Colombo. It will be Dhoni’s 300th ODI. The series is already in the bag for India as they lead 3-0 with two matches to go. Eventually all the focus is on         Dhoni who has been a bit of a path breaker both as a player as well as captain.

Sachin Tendulkar among others tweeted to wish Dhoni ahead of the ODI match on Thursday. Here is a compilation of some of the best messages.

Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

Dhoni should be in fine fettle after playing a significant role in bailing out the team in back-to-back tricky chases against the hosts, slowly falling apart. The unbeaten knocks of 45 and 67 under pressure is a proof that he is still not finished and his eyes are firmly set on the 50-over World Cup of 2019. From being a world class finisher to playing a second fiddle to Rohit Sharmas and Bhuvneshwar Kumars, Dhoni has added another dimension to his game. (With PTI inputs)

