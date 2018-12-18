Sachin Tendulkar, Mitchell Johnson tweet praising Australia's thumping Test win over India in Perth

Australia made a stunning comeback to thrash India by 146 runs before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test to level up the four-match series 1-1 at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing a respectable target of 287 runs to win, India crumbled for 140 in 56 overs after resuming their day from the overnight score of 112 for five to hand the hosts a much-needed win.
Soon after the result, many former cricketers from around the world took to their official Twitter handles to express their views on the same.
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed the Tim Paine-led Australian side for its remarkable return, while also heaping praises on bowlers Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewoood for picking up crucial wickets and not allowing India to build partnerships.
"Congratulations to Australia on a big comeback. The key was their opening partnership in the 1st innings & scoring 326. @mstarc56 & #Hazlewood didn’t allow good partnerships upfront in both the innings. @NathLyon421 continues his magic by picking crucial wickets. #INDvAUS," he wrote.
Congratulating the Australians for their dominating performance, former Australian quick Mitchell Johnson tweeted, " Australia you bloody beauty!!! What dominate performance and what an amazing Test match battle between both teams #AusvsIndia."
It was Australia's first victory in the longest format of the game since the massive ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March 2018 that sent shock waves across the cricket world.
Renowned Indian cricket statistician Mohandas Menon shared some stats about the match, writing," The last Test side to win toss, bat first & lose: West Indies at Hyderabad in Oct 2018. Since then in the last 13 Tests, all sides winning toss and batting first have WON!#AusvInd
#AusvsInd."
Terming Paine as a `good leader`, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said that all credit should go to the Australian skipper for the win, while adding that had Ravindra Jadeja was there in the Indian Playing XI, the situation would have been a little different.
"Quality performance from Australia this week ... Tim Paine is a very very good leader who deserves all the credit ... India got it wrong at the start with the wrong team .. @imjadeja should have played .. Great Test Match to cover on @FoxCricket .. #AUSvIND #1-1," he wrote.
Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones tweeted," Well played boys!!! Great win! @MCG here we come! #serieson!"
Meanwhile, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes the hosts have won the match with old fashioned stubbornness and grit on the fourth day from Usman Khawaja and Paine, who stitched a 72-run partnership to guide Australia to a second-innings score of 243.
Bhogle, however, also reflected on the reason behind India's loss. He wrote, "India have huge issues at the top of the order and that often determines which way the team goes. And the tail is way too long. The fears that the bowling would take care of itself but the batting would struggle have come true here."
Echoing similar views, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said that the Virat Kohli -led side should take a lesson from this defeat going into the third match.
"Plenty can be learned from a loss. India not only played 4 fast bowlers, but 4 number 11 batsmen who had to bat 8-9- 10-11 . Still Australia got 100 + start and India started poorly in both innings. Hope India can turn things around in Melbourne," he tweeted.
India had won the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval by 31 runs. The two sides will now head into the third Test, beginning Boxing Day (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.