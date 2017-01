Sachin Tendulkar only Indian in Graeme Swann's All-time XI; no place for Jacques Kallis

New Delhi: Picking an all-star team has become a trend off late but it often draws criticism on the choices made. Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann became the latest ex-International star to follow the trend.

Picking his All-time XI, Swann labelled batting great Sachin Tendulkar as the best player of his generation and understably included him in his team of All-time XI.

Tendulkar, however, is the only Indian in the side, which also includes only one current England player in seamer James Anderson, but he was included as the 12th man.

"Tendulkar is the best player of my generation. I would prefer bowling to Sachin than Lara but it's a touch and go," the 37-year-old said.

All in all, four Australians (Don Bradman, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne), three Englishmen (Jack Hobbs, Swann, James Anderson), three West Indians (Gordon Greenidge, Garfield Sobers, Brian Lara) and one each from India (Tendulkar) and Pakistan (Wasim Akram) were picked in the list.

Explaining why he left out South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and picked Sobers, Swann said: "I wanted to put Jacques Kallis in at six but I needed a left-armer for foot holes (for the spinners)."

Swann, who has taken 255 wickets in 60 Tests, also included Australian spin legend Shane Warne besides picking himself in the team.

"Shane Warne, best bowler of all time. Full Stop," he said. "Graeme Swann, because it's my team. I've got a left-armer, foot hole. I'm in," he said with a smile.

Swann's All-time XI: Sir Jack Hobbs, Gordon Greenidge, Sir Donald Bradman, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Garfield Sobers, Adam Gilchrist (wicketkeeper), Shane Warne, Graeme Swann, Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, James Anderson (12th man).

(With PTI inputs)