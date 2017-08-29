close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sports Day to 'sportswomen'

On this day every year, the President of India gives out all the sports-related awards like the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 14:08
Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sports Day to &#039;sportswomen&#039;
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: New Delhi: Major Dhyan Chand, often referred to as 'The Wizard' for his incredible hockey skills, was born on August 29, 1905, to a Rajput family in Allahabad. 

To commemorate his birth anniversary, in 2012, the Government of India decided to celebrate 29th August as the country's 'National Sports Day'.

India's greatest sportsman from the current generation, Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartwarming message on the special day.

He called out to the people of India to dedicate this day to the sportswomen of India.

He tweeted, "We must all dedicate this #NationalSportsDay to the sportswomen of our country for making us proud in their respective fields. #LoveSports"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated all sports lovers across India and has expressed hope that sports and sportsmanship will always shine in our society.

"On #NationalSportsDay, I congratulate all sportspersons and sports enthusiasts who pursue sports with great vigour and passion," he wrote.

PM Modi announced the launch of the 'Khelo India' initiative in his weekly radio programme Mann ki baat on Sunday.

"The country celebrates National Sports Day on the 29th of August. This is the birth anniversary of the great hockey player, hockey wizard, Major Dhyan Chand ji. His contribution to hockey was unparalleled. I am reminding you of this because I want the younger generation of our country to take part in sports," PM Modi had said.

"Sports should become a part of our lives. If we are a young nation, our youth should get manifested in the field of sports as well. Sports means physical fitness, mental alertness and personality enhancement. What else does one need? Sports, in a way, is a recipe that brings people together."

Apart from Tendulkar, many other sports persons took to Twitter and shared their feelings.

Here are some tweets:

On this day every year, the President of India gives out all the sports-related awards like the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to honour sports persons and coaches who have made the nation proud with their service in their respective sport.

TAGS

National Sports DaySachin tendulkarsports newsPM ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiIndia Sports NewsIndia newsMajor Dhyan Chand

From Zee News

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu
Badminton

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli&#039;s views on giving opportunities to young players
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli's views on giving oppor...

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita, transfer to be completed next summer
Football

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita...

Fought hard against Nozomi Okuhara but it was just not my day: PV Sindhu
Badminton

Fought hard against Nozomi Okuhara but it was just not my d...

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Cape Town Knight Riders pick Dale Steyn for T20 Global League
cricket

Shah Rukh Khan's Cape Town Knight Riders pick Dale Ste...

Former coach undermines chief selector MSK Prasad&#039;s authority over MS Dhoni&#039;s future
cricket

Former coach undermines chief selector MSK Prasad's au...

Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh will add more teeth to Indian middle-order: Virender Sehwag
cricket

Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh will add more teeth to Indian mi...

Watch: 11 balls, 5 wides, 1 six, 1 wicket! Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis face most eventful over
cricket

Watch: 11 balls, 5 wides, 1 six, 1 wicket! Chris Gayle, Evi...

See pic: Carolina Marin&#039;s mom waited among fans for selfies with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
Badminton

See pic: Carolina Marin's mom waited among fans for se...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video