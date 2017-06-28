Sachin Tendulkar steps in to convince 'apprehensive' Ravi Shastri for India coach job: Report

New Delhi: Just two days ago, Ravi Shastri confirmed that he is going to apply for the post of Team India's head coach after Anil Kumble controversial resignation.

While many are linking Shastri's interest in the top job with his apparent 'excellent rapport' with skipper Virat Kohli, it has actually come out that not Kohli but Sachin Tendulkar was the one who convinced the former Team India Director to apply for the job.

Earlier, reports claimed that Shastri was apprehensive in applying for the post, claiming that he was deliberately ignored last year despite doing a good job and hence does not want to stand in the queue this time.

As per a report in TOI, Tendulkar spoke with Shastri to reconsider his stance on the subject. Interestingly, both are in London.

Sachin is part of the three-man Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which also has Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. The CAC has been given the responsibility of selecting the coach once again.

The report said that Sachin approached Shastri considering the fact that Kohli too is in favour of Shastri replacing Kumble and hence saw this as an opportunity to save BCCI from the criticism it has been attracting for allegedly not handling the Kumble-Kohli matter in a proper manner.

It should also be understood that Tendulkar was reportedly in Shastri's favour last time as well when the CAC chose to hand Jumbo a 1-year deal in June, 2016.

Speaking about Shastri's interest in the job, Ganguly seemed unperturbed while saying, "Everybody has got the right to apply. We will find out. I can also apply provided I'm not an administrator."

The last time Shastri appeared for the interview, only Tendulkar and Laxman were present since Ganguly had to attend some urgent work. Considering Shastri's equation with Ganguly since the incident, Laxman's view of Shastri as coach becomes even more important as he might just be the deciding factor when it comes to naming Kumble's replacement.

Shastri now joins the likes of Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh as contenders for India's top job.