हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar to be ambassador of T20 Mumbai League

The league, scheduled from March 11 to 28 will have teams from Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North- Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.

PTI| Updated: Feb 17, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
Comments |
Sachin Tendulkar to be ambassador of T20 Mumbai League
Sacin Tendulkar. (File photo)

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar will be the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 Mumbai League and he feels the league will provide a fine platform for talented cricketers of the megapolis.

"It's always a pleasure to be associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association. The T20 Mumbai League will not only entertain cricket fans, but also provide a great platform to the talented young cricketers in Mumbai," Tendulkar said.

The league, scheduled from March 11 to 28 will be organised by Sports India Pvt Ltd, a consortium of IIFL Group as Lead Member and Wizcraft, with the approval and sanction of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), under its aegis.

Bids have been invited for six teams to enrol and participate in the League. The teams will be from Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North- Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.

 

Tags:
CricketSachin tendulkarMumbaiMumbai Cricket AsociationMCAT20 Mumbai League
Next
Story

Anushka kept me going throughout the tour, Virat Kohli credits wife for success in South Africa

Trending