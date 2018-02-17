Sachin Tendulkar to be ambassador of T20 Mumbai League

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar will be the brand ambassador of the upcoming T20 Mumbai League and he feels the league will provide a fine platform for talented cricketers of the megapolis.

"It's always a pleasure to be associated with the Mumbai Cricket Association. The T20 Mumbai League will not only entertain cricket fans, but also provide a great platform to the talented young cricketers in Mumbai," Tendulkar said.

The league, scheduled from March 11 to 28 will be organised by Sports India Pvt Ltd, a consortium of IIFL Group as Lead Member and Wizcraft, with the approval and sanction of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), under its aegis.

Bids have been invited for six teams to enrol and participate in the League. The teams will be from Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North- Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South.