Sachin Tendulkar to soon debut as comic book hero

New Delhi: In just over a week, an abridged version of Sachin Tendulkar's autobiography 'Playing It My Way' will be released projecting him as a comic book hero, reports Mumbai Mirror.

With its target audience as children, publishers Hatchett India have said that elements in the book will include a 25-page comic-hero section talking about the most exciting events in Tendulkar's cricket career, including his 'Desert Storm' innings during the 1998 ODI tournament in Sharjah.

"Sachin's team has worked on the book and it will have features that will be exciting for the young readers," Thomas Abraham of Hachette India told Mumbai Mirror.

This abridged version will be half the size and price of Tendulkar's 486-page original autobiography