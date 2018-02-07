Sachin Tendulkar urges BCCI to recognise India’s blind cricket body

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to recognise the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and bring its players under the board’s pension scheme.

Tendulkar wrote to the Committee of Administrator’s (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, requesting him to consider recognition for CABI, weeks after the team won the Blind World Cup 2018, beating Pakistan by two wickets in the final on January 20.

“As we celebrate the fourth consecutive victory of the Indian team in the Blind World Cup, I urge you to consider recognition of Cricket Association for the Blind in India by the BCCI,” Tendulkar wrote in the letter.

The cricket icon was impressed with the team’s fighting spirit, citing it as an example for others to follow. “The team has overcome many hurdles and single-mindedly focussed on getting laurels for our country. Their victory is inspirational and reminds us of the limitless power of the human mind.

“I am given to understand that the BCCI has lent its support to these players in the past and considering a similar initiative this time too.”

It was India’s second title at the mega event as earlier they had won the 50-over World Cup, outclassing Pakistan at Cape Town, South Africa, in December 2014.

“However, I believe that it is time that a long-standing request to be recognised by the BCCI be considered. This gesture will truly be an acknowledgement of their passion for the sport of cricket. You may also consider bringing these champions under the BCCI pension scheme towards their long-term financial security.”

Mr. Rai had said after the triumph that the World Cup-winning players will be rewarded for their performance by the BCCI.

Tendulkar said recognition for CABI could have a ripple effect.

“The recognition by BCCI will go a long way in ushering a new era in Indian sports for the physically challenged where every athlete feels secure and celebrated, not struggling and eventually forgotten. Needless to add, it will also serve as a motivation for many others to take up sports passionately. I keenly look forward to your prompt action,” Tendulkar said.