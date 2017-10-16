Sachin Tendulkar urges social media to leave his children alone

New Delhi: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who is enjoying his post-retirement life, is quite active on social media.

He can be seen interacting with his fans, sharing glimpses of his personal life and voicing an opinion about stuff that matters.

However, the Master Blaster's most recent tweets suggest that he is worried about his children - Sara and Arjun's public image.

It is assumed that some impersonator has posted some fake picture of post about the cricketer's teenaged children and of course it did not go well with the doting father.

The 44-year-old requested Twitter to delete all the fake accounts in the name of Sara and Arjun Tendulkar as they are not the users of the social media platform.

Sachin wrote,"I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest (1/2)"

"Impersonation wrecks havoc creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately 2/2"

A report has been doing rounds in the media that Sara wants to enter Bollywood, but Sachin never confirmed it.

While Arjun, who is a budding cricketer, recently got selected in the Mumbai U-19 squad.