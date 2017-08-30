Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh's historic victory over Australia
David Warner (112) top-scored for Australia with his 19th test century, while Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with figures of 5-85.
New Delhi: Bangaldesh made history today by defeating Australia in a Test match for the first time ever. It was Shakib-al-Hasan and Shafiqul Islam amongst wickets to help the hosts secure a 20-run victory in the opening test on Wednesday, hence taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Chasing 265 to win the spin-dominated contest, Australia were all out for 244 in the post-lunch session on the penultimate day.
The Tigers' achievement got Twitter erupted, with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag showering praise on the the 'so called underdogs' historic moment.
Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS
2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS
Shakib becomes the first player in Test history to score 80+ in an innings and take 10 wickets in a match - twice #BANvAUS
Bangladesh's last two home Tests...
at Mirpur 30-10-2016: beat England by 108 runs
at Mirpur 30-8-2017: beat Australia by 20 runs#BanvAus
The historic winning moment for @BCBtigers! #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/yvmh5kWBoZ
Very well done @BCBtigers #BANvAUS Congratulations on a brilliant test win and a hard fought one at that. extremely happy for you !!!
Congrats Bangladesh on a special victory. Getting 86/8 when 107 were needed.
2 wonderful test finishes in 2 days. A treat to watch#BANvAUS
Australia in Asia since October 2008....
Tests: 23, Won 2, Lost 16, Drawn 5 (win% 8.70)
Lost:
10 in India
3 in SL
2 in UAE
1 in Ban#BanvAus
A week ago we were all talking about how test cricket is dying...Thank you Bangladesh and West Indies! Test cricket needed this #BANvAUS
West Indies beating England was a monumental shock. Bangladesh beating Australia? That was expected
Bangladesh won by 20 runs in the first Test #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/WixyY8rwfy
Dramatic 15 hours in Test Cricket.West Indies beat England, now Bangladesh beat Australia
Chittagong hosts the second and final test from Monday.