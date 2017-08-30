Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh's historic victory over Australia

New Delhi: Bangaldesh made history today by defeating Australia in a Test match for the first time ever. It was Shakib-al-Hasan and Shafiqul Islam amongst wickets to help the hosts secure a 20-run victory in the opening test on Wednesday, hence taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing 265 to win the spin-dominated contest, Australia were all out for 244 in the post-lunch session on the penultimate day.

David Warner (112) top-scored for Australia with his 19th test century, while Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with figures of 5-85.

The Tigers' achievement got Twitter erupted, with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag showering praise on the the 'so called underdogs' historic moment.

Well done Bangladesh. Special effort to beat Australia. #BANvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 30, 2017

2 upsets in 2 days! Inspiring performance by @BCBtigers! Test cricket is thriving #BANvAUS — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 30, 2017

Shakib becomes the first player in Test history to score 80+ in an innings and take 10 wickets in a match - twice #BANvAUS — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) August 30, 2017

Bangladesh's last two home Tests...

at Mirpur 30-10-2016: beat England by 108 runs

at Mirpur 30-8-2017: beat Australia by 20 runs#BanvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 30, 2017

Very well done @BCBtigers #BANvAUS Congratulations on a brilliant test win and a hard fought one at that. extremely happy for you !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 30, 2017

Congrats Bangladesh on a special victory. Getting 86/8 when 107 were needed.

2 wonderful test finishes in 2 days. A treat to watch#BANvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 30, 2017

Australia in Asia since October 2008....

Tests: 23, Won 2, Lost 16, Drawn 5 (win% 8.70)

Lost:

10 in India

3 in SL

2 in UAE

1 in Ban#BanvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 30, 2017

A week ago we were all talking about how test cricket is dying...Thank you Bangladesh and West Indies! Test cricket needed this #BANvAUS — Bilal (@billz_25) August 30, 2017

West Indies beating England was a monumental shock. Bangladesh beating Australia? That was expected — Tim (@timwig) August 30, 2017

Bangladesh won by 20 runs in the first Test #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/WixyY8rwfy — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 30, 2017

Dramatic 15 hours in Test Cricket.West Indies beat England, now Bangladesh beat Australia — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) August 30, 2017

Chittagong hosts the second and final test from Monday.