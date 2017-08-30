close
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh's historic victory over Australia

David Warner (112) top-scored for Australia with his 19th test century, while Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with figures of 5-85.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 13:48
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag hail Bangladesh&#039;s historic victory over Australia
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: Bangaldesh made history today by defeating Australia in a Test match for the first time ever. It was Shakib-al-Hasan and  Shafiqul Islam amongst wickets to help the hosts secure a 20-run victory in the opening test on Wednesday, hence taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Chasing 265 to win the spin-dominated contest, Australia were all out for 244 in the post-lunch session on the penultimate day.

David Warner (112) top-scored for Australia with his 19th test century, while Shakib Al Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with figures of 5-85.

The Tigers' achievement got Twitter erupted, with Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag showering praise on the the 'so called underdogs' historic moment.

Chittagong hosts the second and final test from Monday.

