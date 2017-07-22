Sachin Tendulkar wants MS Dhoni as defender in his dream Kabaddi team

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the finest cricketers ever to walk the 22 yards of space. With 'best finisher' as a tag and lightning bolt speed of his hands behind the stumps, Dhoni can easily be a pick for any legend in his dream team. But even for a game like Kabaddi? Well, that is what Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is confident about.

Pro Kabaddi League has turned out to be a great investment into the rural sport, enriching it and making it more aware among the citizens of India. The league has now rolled into its fifth season which is slated to kick-start next week and this time has four added franchises to it.

One of which is Tamil Thalaivas, owned by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. During its jersey launch in Chennai, the former cricketer was asked to pick his dream team amid a group of non-kabaddi players. A without a wait he named two players – cricketer Dhoni and singer Shankar Mahadevan. Dhoni's role would be defender, as said by the legend, while Mahadevan, who shot to fame with his breathless song, would be assigned as a raider.

"If I have to get a defender - it will have to be MS Dhoni. He doesn't miss much and would be great in that position. A raider is someone who has to hold his breath. When it comes to holding your breath, I don't think anyone can match (singer) Shankar Mahadevan," Sachin said.

PKL season 5 is all set to kick-off from July 28 with Sachin's team taking on Telegu Titans in the tournament opener at Hyderabad.