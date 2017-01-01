Sachin Tendulkar's New Year message will leave every Indian inspired — VIDEO
New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the new year with a heart touching, inspiring message to every Indian.
Tendulkar, 43, shared a special video on Twitter and said that the year gone by was memorable because he was surrounded by these innocent children.
In the special message, he pledged to support every child's future of a better India. He also asked his fellow countrymen to "support their growth and empower their minds in the coming times" for "a better India and a better 2017".
A year made memorable because I was surrounded by these innocent smiles! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/VXhx25oaT8
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2017
Yesterday, he wished everyone a Happy New Year 2017 and shared a photo of himself wearing a fancy masquerade mask.
Wishing you peace, love and laughter in the new year. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/UfOLtTxsud
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 31, 2016
Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever, Tendulkar made his India debut as a sixteen-year-old, and went onto play for 24 years, breaking records at will.
He is the greatest run scorer, and holds the record of being the only player to hit 100 hundreds in international cricket.
