Sachin Tendulkar's New Year message will leave every Indian inspired — VIDEO

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 13:50
Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s New Year message will leave every Indian inspired — VIDEO

New Delhi: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the new year with a heart touching, inspiring message to every Indian.

Tendulkar, 43, shared a special video on Twitter and said that the year gone by was memorable because he was surrounded by these innocent children.

In the special message, he pledged to support every child's future of a better India. He also asked his fellow countrymen to "support their growth and empower their minds in the coming times" for "a better India and a better 2017".

Yesterday, he wished everyone a Happy New Year 2017 and shared a photo of himself wearing a fancy masquerade mask.

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers ever, Tendulkar made his India debut as a sixteen-year-old, and went onto play for 24 years, breaking records at will.

He is the greatest run scorer, and holds the record of being the only player to hit 100 hundreds in international cricket.

First Published: Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 13:50

