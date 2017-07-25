Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has pretty big shoes to fill, says Glenn McGrath

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar had on-field rivalries with a lot of world-class bowlers in his career that spanned over two decades but Glenn McGrath was Master Blaster's most fierce competitor.

Now, since both the legendary cricketers have retired and made ways for the younger generation to take over, the Australian is very keen to watch how Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar fares in the international arena.

The second highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket is the director at the MRF Pace Foundation and is conducting a short clinic at the invitation of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

McGrath, when quizzed about Arjun having fast bowling aspirations, sprung up this response.

"I know Sachin wanted to be a fast bowler when he was younger and had come to MRF. So may be...," he quipped recalling the well-documented story of a 14-year-old aspiring fast bowler Sachin rejected by the then MRF director Dennis Lillee in 1987.

The 18-year-old left arm seamer Arjun, who has represented Mumbai Under-14 and Under-16, is still learning.

His famous father has spoken a few times about the inescapable reality of Arjun having to play with the burden of Tendulkar surname. Arjun has been seen of late bowling in the nets to the English Test team as well as the Indian women's cricket team ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup final.

"When you have a name like Tendulkar, those are pretty big shoes to fill. Whether he is looking to be a fast bowler more than a batsman (I don't know)," he told India Today.

"We will wait and see. But if he has the love and passion for the game that Sachin had, he will be a winner," McGrath said.

However, Sachin recently said in an interview to PTI, "I want my children to be judged as individuals. I had the freedom to express myself and chase my dreams. That’s what I want to do with my children. It is not fair to say that my son has to play cricket and my daughter has to do something… It’s their life. What I expect from people is to give them the freedom to express themselves."